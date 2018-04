The image captured by Venezuelan photojournalist Ronaldo Schemidt on May 3, 2017, of a young man enveloped in flames during an anti-government protest in Caracas. The photo won the World Press Photo award presented in Amsterdam on April 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ronaldo Schemidt/Editorial Use Only

In the background, the image captured by Venezuelan photojournalist Ronaldo Schemidt (shown here) on May 3, 2017, of a young man enveloped in flames during an anti-government protest in Caracas. The photo won the World Press Photo award presented in Amsterdam on April 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/PATRICK VAN KATWIJK

Venezuelan photojournalist Ronaldo Schemidt on Thursday here received the World Press Photo award for an image he captured showing the accidental burning of an opposition demonstrator during anti-government disturbances in Caracas in May 2017.

The photo captures the moment at which 28-year-old Jose Victor Salazar is running enveloped in flames after being hit by a spray of burning gasoline from a Bolivarian National Guard motorcycle that was set on fire by demonstrators using a Molotov cocktail.