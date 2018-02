Mrs. Ana Soto (C), the 72-year-old mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz, escorted by members of Venezuela's national police agency (Cicpc), in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Humberto Matheus

View of the gun used to kidnap Mrs. Ana Soto, the 72-year-old mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz, at Venezuela's national police agency (Cicpc) headquarters, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Humberto Matheus

Mrs. Ana Soto (C), the 72-year-old mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz (CL), and Eminson Soto (R), at Venezuela's national police agency (Cicpc) headquarters, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Humberto Matheus

The 72-year-old mother of Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz was rescued safe and sound days after kidnappers took her from the family's home in the western state of Zulia, Venezuelan authorities said.

"Today, thank God, our security forces rescued Mrs. Ana Soto," Zulia Gov. Omar Prieto wrote on Twitter late Sunday.