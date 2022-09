Clara Astorga, president of the Federation of Venezuelan Psychologists (PSV), poses for a photo on 7 September 2022 in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A 7 September 2022 photo of a sign at the headquarters of the Federation of Venezuelan Psychologists (FPV) in Caracas, Venezuela, that stresses the importance of mental health. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A 7 September 2022 photo of the headquarters of the Federation of Venezuelan Psychologists (FPV) in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

"Homosexuality cannot be 'cured.'"

That emphatic and direct message from the Federation of Venezuelan Psychologists (FPV) has been resonating in Venezuela in recent days and given fresh impetus to the fight there against so-called "conversion therapies" for LGBTI+ individuals.