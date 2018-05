Photograph provided May 18, 2018 showing Norma Carrillo, a Venezuelan refugee teaching Spanish in the shanty towns of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão

Economic crisis forced Norma Carrillo to leave her native Venezuela and make a new start in Brazil, where she now teaches Spanish to residents of Rio's largest shantytown while looking for a job.

"The economic situation in Venezuela has made it impossible to have quality of life," Carrillo told EFE. "My mother - who remains there - told me that the minimum wage is barely enough to buy a chicken."