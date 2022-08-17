Rum master Nancy Duarte (c) and a view of the casks containing rum at the Santa Teresa Rum distillery on Aug. 10, 2022, in El Consejo, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

A favorable climate for the cultivation of sugar cane, the aging process and more than two centuries of experience all make Venezuelan rum a prestige product that is exported to more than 100 countries and contributes almost 3 percent to the GDP of the country, which on Tuesday commemorates the international day of this liquor.

The president of the Venezuelan Rum Promotion Fund (Fonproven), Guillermo Cardenas, told EFE that the country's rum "has been generating and capturing the attention of the consumer, both nationally and internationally," above all starting in the 1990s, when producers began turning out premium and super premium versions of rum and it stopped being considered just a folk beverage.