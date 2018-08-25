Two boys left on their own go off to beg for something to eat on Aug. 24, 2018, in Caracas, where the terrible economic crisis Venezuela is going through has caused thousands of children to be left behind by their parents who have left the country to find somewhere they can make a decent living. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

A woman gives a lonely child something to eat on Aug. 24, 2018, in Caracas, where the terrible economic crisis Venezuela is going through has caused thousands of children to be left behind by their parents who have left the country to find somewhere they can make a decent living. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

A boy left all on his own juggles for money or food on Aug. 24, 2018, in Caracas, where the terrible economic crisis Venezuela is going through has caused thousands of children to be left behind by their parents who have left the country to find somewhere they can make a decent living. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

The terrible economic and social crisis Venezuela is going through has caused thousands of children to be left behind by their parents who have left the country to find somewhere they can make a decent living, a situation that educators and activists describe as a public health problem.

Just the Fe y Alegria (Faith and Joy) association of private schools, which has 170 educational institutions in lower-income areas all around Venezuela, has reported 4,444 children and adolescents "left behind" by their parents, who leave them with grandparents, uncles, older siblings or neighbors.