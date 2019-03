Venezuelan schoolchildren cross the border on Monday, March 11,2019, into Colombia in order to resume their classes, after Venezuelan authorities created a border pass for students and people needing medical care, due to the power outages in that country. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Hundreds of Venezuelan schoolchildren came Monday to this Colombian border city in order to resume their classes, after Venezuelan authorities created a border pass for students and people needing medical care.

The corridor, opened at 5:00 am, allowed the entry into Colombia of children and teens, mostly wearing school uniforms and accompanied by their parents, along with patients, some of them in wheelchairs.