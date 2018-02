A group of people participate in a protest against the shortage of medicines for transplant patients in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

More than two-dozen Venezuelan transplant patients protested here Thursday over a nationwide shortage of life-saving medicines, demanding that the state-run IVSS health system take action.

Caracas resident Guillermo Valero, who got a transplant 15 years ago, told EFE that he has been waiting six months to receive his anti-rejection drugs, which are essential to preserve the integrity of the donated organ.