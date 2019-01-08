Reinaldo Perger walked and hitchhiked from Venezuela across five countries to Buenos Aires to be with his Venezuelan girlfriend Fabiola Navarro as she is about to have their baby; they are seen together again in this photo taken on Jan. 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/Juan ignacio Roncoroni

Reinaldo Perger left Venezuela two months ago, walking, hitchhiking, crossing five countries with feet full of pain, but has arrived in Buenos Aires in time to be with his Venezuelan girlfriend Fabiola Navarro as she is about to have their baby.

She went to Argentina last July to be with her family and, upon arrival, felt travel sickness that she blamed on the long bus trip, though it turned out to be a symptom of her 10th week of pregnancy. She immediately told Perger, who, having no money to buy a travel ticket, decided to cross South America with no more than the clothes on his back.