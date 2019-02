Gianfranco Addeo, seen here on Jan. 24, 2019, in Caracas, is one of the Venezuelans born after February 1999, who, when asked what they remember, their stories are always related to the revolution, something they equate with a land full of violence and poverty caused by economic disaster. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

If you ask Venezuelans born after February 1999 what they remember, their stories are always related to the revolution, something they equate with a land full of violence and poverty caused by economic disaster.

Gianfranco was born on Feb. 4, two days after Hugo Chavez, who governed Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, took office and set about creating his socialist utopia, which, 20 years on, has sunk the country in the worst crisis in its history, with most of its citizens living in poverty.