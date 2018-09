The mother and daughter seen here on Sept. 6, 2018, are among the more than 100 Venezuelans who have migrated from their own country and are camped out in a park near the Bogota bus terminal hoping for a better future. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The Bogota bus terminal is a mass of travelers, vehicles and passengers saying farewell amid smiles and tears, hopes and dreams - notably the dreams of the more than 100 Venezuelans camped out in a park near the station hoping for a better future.

Between 120 and 140 Venezuelans, including five babies, are camping some 100 meters (100 yards) from the station in Salitre on the west side of Bogota, sheltered from the cold of the Colombian capital while deciding on their next move.