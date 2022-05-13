Two girls look for scrap metal on 30 March 2022 at a waste dump in Ciudad Guayana, a city in the southeastern Venezuelan state of Bolivar. EFE/ Rayner Peña R.

A man looks for scrap metal at a waste dump in the northwestern Venzuelan city of Maracaibo on 27 April 2022. EFE/Henry Chirinos

A man walks among pieces of scrap metal on 30 March 2022 at a waste dump in Ciudad Guayana, a city in the southeastern state of Bolivar. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Genderson stands at the edge of a ravine in the northwestern Venezuelan city of Maracaibo while a machine removes the lion's share of a mountain of foul-smelling garbage, waiting his turn to rummage among the leftover trash in search of precious "chatarra," or scrap metal.

Dozens of other young men also conduct that same search every day in the capital of the once-wealthy western oil state of Zulia, looking for pieces of iron, steel or copper they can sell later at junkyards for a few dollars to feed their families.