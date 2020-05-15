Millions of Venezuelans fled the country’s political and economic crisis last year and thousands have made arduous return journeys due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Venezuelans escape misery but return to crisis
Vanessa Machado, Rafael Peña and their son Israel in Caracas, Venezuela, 11 May 2020. EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez
Marisol Carrero in Caracas, Venezuela, 11 May 2020. EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez
Returning Venezuelans wait to be processed in San Antonio del Táchira, Venezuela, 7 May 2020. EFE/Johnny Parra
A returning Venezuelan crosses a bridge in San Antonio del Táchira, Venezuela, 7 May 2020. EFE/JOHNNY PARRA
Marisol Carrero on the terrace of her home in Caracas, Venezuela, 11 May 2020. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez
Vanessa Machado and Rafael Peña in their home in Caracas, Venezuela, 11 May 2020. EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez
Millions of Venezuelans fled the country’s political and economic crisis last year and thousands have made arduous return journeys due to the coronavirus pandemic.