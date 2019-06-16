Thousands of desperate Venezuelan migrants wait to enter Ecuador from Colombia at the Rumichaca border crossing station on May 29, 2019, trying to escape the poverty and hunger in their homeland. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

A starving man, wearing soot-stained threadbare clothes and shoes, walks alone carrying a sleeping mat, toward the Rumichaca Bridge linking Ecuador and Colombia, one of the gateways to hope for Venezuelans who are fleeing the hunger and poverty of their homeland.

With sunken cheeks and skin burned by the sun and the harsh weather in the Andean mountains, Fredy Ramon Castillo, 60, has traveled more than 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) in eight days from Valencia, Venezuela, to the main entry point into Ecuador.