A pregnant woman on Feb. 5, 2019, is helped across the border from Venezuela to Colombia, where some 35,000 Venezuelans come to buy food and medicines every day and now anxiously await the distribution there of humanitarian aid from abroad, but which President Nicolas Maduro has forbidden entry into Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Some 35,000 Venezuelans seeking the minimum amount of food and medicines they need to survive cross daily into Colombia, as seen in this photo of Feb. 5, 2019, and are now anxiously awaiting the distribution of humanitarian aid from abroad, but which President Nicolas Maduro has forbidden entry into Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

Some 35,000 Venezuelans cross daily into Colombia to buy the minimum amount of food and medicines they need to survive, as seen in this photo of Feb. 5, 2019 - they now anxiously await the distribution of humanitarian aid from abroad, though President Nicolas Maduro has forbidden its entry into Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Schneyder Mendoza

The arrival of humanitarian aid for Venezuelans, announced by the nation's interim president, Juan Guaido, is anxiously awaited by those who daily cross the Simon Bolivar International Bridge.

This bridge, which connects Cucuta with San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela, is crossed every day by some 35,000 Venezuelans seeking the minimum amount of food and medicines they need to survive.