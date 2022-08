A 17 August 2022 photo of a group of people waiting to receive food assistance at a soup kitchen run by the non-governmental organization "Caritas" in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelans still badly in need of humanitarian aid despite economic recovery

Irianny and her young son are malnourished.

Unable to provide a balanced diet for her family on a teacher's salary of less than $100 a month, she must seek out free meals at a soup kitchen in this capital, an establishment where Venezuela's incipient economic recovery is a distant mirage.