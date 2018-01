View of some ornaments which Pope Francis will use in the three masses he will lead in Santiago, Temuco and Iquique, during the presentation of the ornaments in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES PIÑA

Chasubles which Pope Francis will use during the three masses he will lead in Santiago, Temuco and Iquique, are presented in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES PIÑA

A mitre which Pope Francis will use during the three masses he will lead in Santiago, Temuco and Iquique, is presented in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRES PIÑA

The organizing commission for Pope Francis's visit to Chile next week presented Monday the vestments the pontiff will use in the three Masses he will celebrate in Santiago, Temuco in the south and Iquique n the north.

In tailoring the albs, chasubles, miters and stoles for Francis, their creators were inspired by Chile's ancestral cultures, in a project that took four months to complete, Helen Silva, designer of the vestments, told reporters.