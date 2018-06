Kito, a three-year old African elephant bull, walks around after the removal of its broken tusk in the elephant house of Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kilometers east of Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS

South African specialist Gerhard Steenkamp (2-R) is assisted by local staff as he checks the condition of Kito, a three-year old African elephant bull in the elephant house of the Sosto Zoo, during the removal of a broken tusk of Kito, in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kilometers east of Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS

South African specialist Gerhard Steenkamp (L) removes a broken tusk of Kito, a three-year old African elephant bull in the elephant house of the Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kilometers east of Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS

Zoo staff drag and push Kito, the tranquilized three-year old African elephant bull, to lie down for the removal of its broken tusk in the elephant house of Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, 245 kilometers east of Budapest, Hungary, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATTILA BALAZS

Veterinarians at a zoo in Hungary have removed a young African elephant's broken tusk, as documented in images released Tuesday by epa.

With the help of six zoo keepers, a team of three vets under the instruction of South African specialist Gerhard Steenkamp, put three-year-old Kito to sleep on a bed of sacks at Sosto Zoo's elephant house in the eastern city of Nyiregyhaza.