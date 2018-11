Photo of Brazil's biggest environmental disaster, when a flood of mud and mine waste from two broken dams left 19 dead and nearly 400 families homeless three years ago this Monday - three years of unkept promises with none of those responsible convicted of any crime. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda/File

Brazil's biggest environmental disaster, which left 19 dead and nearly 400 families homeless, struck three years ago this Monday - three years of unkept promises with none of those responsible convicted of any crime.

On Nov. 5, 2015, two dams built to contain mine tailings at the Samarco complex in Mariana, Minas Gerais state, gave way, allowing a flood of mud and mine waste that wiped out seven hamlets and contaminated a 650km (405mi) stretch of the Doce River.