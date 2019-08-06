Photo taken of the Sonora River in northern Mexico on July 3, 2019, five years after it was contaminated by a toxic spill at a Buenavista del Cobre mine and so deprived locals of their good health and livelihoods, while the company responsible continues to enjoy impunity. EFE-EPA/Daniel Sanchez Dorame

Five years after the toxic spill at a Buenavista del Cobre mine that contaminated the Sonora River in northern Mexico, the company responsible for what is considered the worst environmental disaster in national mining history continues to enjoy impunity, according to the victims.

On Aug. 6, 2014, a spill at Buenavista del Cobre's mine at Cananea sent 40,000 cubic meters of acidified copper sulfate into the Bacanuchi and Sonora rivers, leaving 22,000 inhabitants of seven municipalities without drinking water or ways to make a living.