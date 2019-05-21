The United Kingdom's Queen Victoria often evokes images of a stern-looking monarch dressed in head-to-toe black, but a new show that explores a more candid image of her delves into her private life with unique and rare pieces from her wardrobe that previewed in Kensington Palace on Tuesday.
A set of exhibitions, "Victoria: Woman and Crown" and "Victoria: A Royal Childhood," mark the 200th anniversary of Victoria's birth (May 24, 1819) and explore how the monarch struck a balance between her varied roles of mother, wife, queen and head of a growing empire.