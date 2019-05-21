A gallery employee adjusts a cot used by Queen Victoria during the press day of 'Victoria: Woman and Crown' exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 21 May 2019. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A gallery employee poses for photographers next boys and girls outfits worn by Queen's Victoria children during the press day of 'Victoria: Woman and Crown' exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 21 May 2019. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A gallery employee poses for photographers next to the Fife diamond tiara during the press day of 'Victoria: Woman and Crown' exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 21 May 2019. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A gallery employee poses for photographers next a portrait of Queen Victoria by German painter, Franz Winterhalter 1856 during the press day of 'Victoria: Woman and Crown' exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Britain, 21 May 2019. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The United Kingdom's Queen Victoria often evokes images of a stern-looking monarch dressed in head-to-toe black, but a new show that explores a more candid image of her delves into her private life with unique and rare pieces from her wardrobe that previewed in Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

A set of exhibitions, "Victoria: Woman and Crown" and "Victoria: A Royal Childhood," mark the 200th anniversary of Victoria's birth (May 24, 1819) and explore how the monarch struck a balance between her varied roles of mother, wife, queen and head of a growing empire.