US model Kendall Jenner (C) has her hair done during hair and make-up sessions before the start of the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at the Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US singer Bebe Rexha poses on the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Swedish model Elsa Hosk poses on the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Brazilian model Adriana Lima poses on the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US model Bella Hadid looks in a mirror during hair and make-up sessions before the start of the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at the Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US model Kendall Jenner (R) poses on the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US model Gigi Hadid (R) poses on the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US model Bella Hadid (R) poses on the runway while US singer Halsey (L) performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show at Pier 94 in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Lingerie company Victoria's Secret Thursday held its celebrated fashion show, often criticized for the ideal of beauty it promotes, in New York City and also on social media where models gave glimpses of backstage events.

While the preparation of the 60 young “angels” took several hours, millions of followers of the brand on Instagram got to see how models such as Bella Hadid and Martha Hunt were getting their hair and make-up done, dressed in black satin robes and revealing how nervous they were.