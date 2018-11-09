Lingerie company Victoria's Secret Thursday held its celebrated fashion show, often criticized for the ideal of beauty it promotes, in New York City and also on social media where models gave glimpses of backstage events.
While the preparation of the 60 young “angels” took several hours, millions of followers of the brand on Instagram got to see how models such as Bella Hadid and Martha Hunt were getting their hair and make-up done, dressed in black satin robes and revealing how nervous they were.