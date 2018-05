Detailed stone work on the entrance of the newly restored Victorian Temperate House in Kew Gardens in London, Britain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A woman looks at plants in the newly restored Victorian Temperate House in Kew Gardens, the Royal Botanic Gardens, Richmond, south west London, Britain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A general view of the newly restored Victorian Temperate House in Kew Gardens in London, Britain, 03 May 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The world’s largest Victorian glasshouse was getting ready to open its doors to the public after five years of restoration work, as witnessed by an epa-efe journalist Thursday.

The Temperate House in Kew Royal Botanic Gardens first opened in 1863, and houses some 10,000 plants from all over the world.