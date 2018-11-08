Austria's capital on Thursday was preparing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a violent night of attacks carried out in the territories under Nazi control against Jewish homes, businesses and places of worship that marked the beginning of the Holocaust with two distinct projects.

On the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938, members of the Nazi Party's paramilitary "Brownshirts" (SA) and German civilians targeted and ransacked buildings belonging to the Jewish community across the Third Reich, which at the time included what is now the Federal Republic of Austria after the country was annexed by Germany in March of that year.