Vietnam has called on the expertise of four Russian scientists to join a team of specialists on a mission to preserve the embalmed corpse of its former leader Ho Chi Minh.

The body has been conserved in a glass sarcophagus for almost half a century following the late revolutionary leader's death in 1969.