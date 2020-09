Paper masks lay on the ground to dry, before being used for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival, in Ong Hao village, Yen My district, Hung Yen province, Vietnam, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vu Thi Ngoc Mai, 30, paints paper masks for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival, at her home in Ong Hao village, Yen My district, Hung Yen province, Vietnam, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Paper masks are hung out to dry, before being used for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival, in Ong Hao village, Yen My district, Hung Yen province, Vietnam, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vu Huy Dong, 69, paints paper masks for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival, at his home in Ong Hao village, Yen My district, Hung Yen province, Vietnam, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Paper masks are hung out to dry, before being selected and used for the upcoming Mid-Autumn festival, in Ong Hao village, Yen My district, Hung Yen province, Vietnam, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Vietnam’s artisans are busy preparing for the country’s colorful Mid-Autumn Festival (T?t Trung Thu), with many making decorations such as masks for the occasion.

The celebration falls on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, and is a festival special for children in Vietnam due to celebrations they are involved in that include lantern processions, singing and lion dancing. Moon cakes are also a staple of the festival.