A woman arranges the bamboo splints in order to make incense sticks, in Quang Phu Cau village, Ung Hoa district, around 40km outskirts of Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Workers in a small village outside Hanoi are working day and night to make millions of red incense sticks in preparation for the new year, or Tet, an epa-efe photojournalist reported on Thursday.

The “incense village” of Quang Phu Cau, about 40 kilometers outside the Vietnamese capital, blushes in bright hues as production goes into overdrive to meet the demands of the country as well as export markets such as China, India and Malaysia before the celebrations early next month.