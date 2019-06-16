A laborer works at a traditional clay pots during Cherry Day in the village of Hammana, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Freshly picked cherries are packed in boxes for sale at Cherry Day in the village of Hammana, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Members of a music band play as they march during Cherry Day in the village of Hammana, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A woman poses with cherries during Cherry Day in the village of Hammana, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

A vendor empties freshly picked cherries from a box during Cherry Day in the village of Hammana, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, June 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

The village of Hammana, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon is known for its cherries blooming and has celebrated Cherry Day for fifty years.

A village of 7,000 residents, Hammana is home to 10 cherry farms.