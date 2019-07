A handout photograph made available by the National Library of Israel and dating from 1870 shows daily life in a street of the Christian neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jacob Wahrman Archive

A handout photograph made available by the National Library of Israel and dating from 1880 shows a view of the Church of the Nativity in Jerusalem, Israel July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jacob Wahrman Archive

A handout photograph made available by the National Library of Israel and dating from 1900 shows a view of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Israel July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jacob Wahrman Archive

A handout photograph made available by the National Library of Israel and dating from 1880 shows a group of Jewish people praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jacob Wahrman Archive

A handout photograph made available by the National Library of Israel and dating from 1903 shows German tourists posing at the Temple Mount with the Dome of the Rock in the background, in Jerusalem, Israel July 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jacob Wahrman Archive

A set of rare photos depicting poverty, religious fervor, cultural diversity and the dusty stones of Jerusalem 150 years ago of have been published for the first time by the National Library of Israel.

The unique snapshots of Jerusalem and other holy places, then controlled by the Ottoman Empire, were taken by some of the few professional photographers of the time during their travels and depict quotidian scenes.