epa06754000 Faithful carry the virgin of El Rocio during its procession at Almonte, southern Spain, 21 May 2018. The Rocio Pilgrimage is one of the most important traditions in the region. Every year, devotees gear up their carriages to head in the direction of the El Rocio shrine to pay tribute to the carved wooden statue of the Virgin of El Rocio. EPA/JULIAN PEREZ

Crowds gathered in a small town in Spain's southwestern Andalusia region Monday for an annual religious festival where the faithful strive to show their devotion to the Virgin Mary by taking her out of her hermitage church in a procession that allows the multitude to sing and pray to her.

The wooden effigy of the Virgin and Child is revered locally to the point where the procession, called La Romería del Rocío, is the most important religious festival in the local calendar.