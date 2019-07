A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July , 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French designer Virginie Viard looks on after presenting her Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

US model Kaia Gerber present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The first fashion show with Virginie Viard at the helm of Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris ushered in a subtle change in the stylistic orientation of the iconic brand.

Viard, late Karl Lagerfeld's right-hand woman, is leaving her mark little by little as the essence of the brand the Kaiser led for the last three decades simmered across the Autumn-Winter 2019/2020 haute couture collection.