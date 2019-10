US Army eye doctor Michael Haggliund (r), examines Elín Encarnación (l) on October 10, 2008, US Navy Base in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. EFE/Orlando Barría

The World Health Organization's first report on vision warns that the excessive time children spend indoors is linked to an increase in eye conditions such as myopia.

The report published Tuesday has not linked these increasing problems directly to the use of smartphones or any other kind of screen.