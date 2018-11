Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (C) and his wife, Maria Begoña Gomez, listen to city historian Eusebio Leal (R) while strolling through Havana with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (behind Leal) and first lady Lis Cuesta Peraza on Friday, Nov. 23. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

People snap photos of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his wife, Maria Begoña Gomez, as they stroll through Havana with the Cuban president and first lady on Friday, Nov. 23. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora