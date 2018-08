Visitors enjoy their coffee as fish nip at their feet at Ho Chi Minh cafe

Fighting the seasonal monsoon floods is an almost daily chore for businesses in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City, where guests often seek refuge from ankle deep floodwaters in the city streets in cafes and bars.

Those looking to dry off might want to avoid the Amix Cafe, where guests enjoy their coffee with water up to their ankles as fish swim around their feet.