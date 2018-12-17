People queue up at the Silent Night Chapel on the Silent Night Square in Oberndorf, some 20 kilometers northern Salzburg, Austria, 15 December 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

With the Christmas season in full swing, scores of people have been visiting Austria's iconic Silent Night Chapel, where the popular festive carol of the same name is said to have been sung for the first time some two centuries ago, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist Monday.

The chapel in the northern town of Oberndorf bei Salzburg stands on the site of the former Saint Nicholas Church, where "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht" (the iconic tune's original title in German) was first sung on Christmas Eve in 1818.