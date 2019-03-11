Sally Theriault, visitor center manager of California's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, poses for a photo on March 7, 2019, in the area where the vast display of brightly colored flowers attracts nature lovers to delight in a phenomenon that has so far occurred four times in this century. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

A couple takes photos of each other in California's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park on March 7, 2019, using as a backdrop the vast display of brightly colored flowers that is attracting nature lovers to delight in a phenomenon that has so far occurred four times in this century. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

View of California's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park on March 7, 2019, with its vast display of brightly colored flowers that is attracting nature lovers to delight in a phenomenon that has so far occurred four times in this century. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

As a result of some very damp winters in California's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, a vast display of brightly colored flowers is attracting nature lovers to delight in a phenomenon that has so far occurred four times in this century.

This seasonal mantle of wildflowers, which began to blossom with lilacs last February, spreads through parts of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and will continue to blossom until the end of March, the second time this gift of nature has occurred in the last two years after the "super bloom" of 2017.