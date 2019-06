People visit an exhibition dedicated to US photographer Vivian Maier (1926-2009) at the Artegunea gallery in San Sebastian, Spain, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

A view of an exhibition dedicated to US photographer Vivian Maier (1926-2009) at the Artegunea gallery in San Sebastian, Spain, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

People visit an exhibition dedicated to US photographer Vivian Maier (1926-2009) at the Artegunea gallery in San Sebastian, Spain, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Etxezarreta

Vivian Maier, a nanny and amateur photographer who posthumously rose to fame after lockers stuffed with her photos recording urban America were found, is the star of a show that previewed on Thursday in Spain.

The Tabakalera, in the northern Spanish city of San Sebastian, is showing an impressive collection of 135 photographs, 30 of which have never been exhibited before, at "Vivian Maier: A photographer revealed".