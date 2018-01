Photo provided on Jan. 15, 2018 shows Ariana Lyma-Young wearing a Panamanian costume known as the "pollera", in Las Tablas, Panama on Jan. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Bolívar

Renewed enthusiasm for the traditional Panamanian costume known as the "pollera" is creating an opening for entrepreneurs in the Central American nation.

Consisting of a fine ruffled blouse and a long, elegantly elaborate skirt, a pollera can sell for as much as $7,000 to $12,000, while the entire ensemble - including jewelry and accessories - can run $15,000.