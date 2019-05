Egyptian 'Mesaharati' (or late night waker), Dalal, bangs her drum and shouts the names of her neighbors in al-Basatin neighborhood, Cairo, Egypt, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian 'Mesaharati' (or late night waker), Dalal, bangs her drum and shouts the names of her neighbors in al-Basatin neighborhood, Cairo, Egypt, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian 'Mesaharati' (or late night waker), Dalal (C), bangs her drum and shouts the names of her neighbors in al-Basatin neighborhood, Cairo, Egypt, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian 'Mesaharati' (or late night waker), Dalal (C), bangs her drum and shouts the names of her neighbors in al-Basatin neighborhood, Cairo, Egypt, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egyptian 'Mesaharati' (or late night waker), Dalal, bangs her drum and shouts the names of her neighbors in al-Basatin neighborhood, Cairo, Egypt, May 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Voice of female Mesaharati calls out in Cairo each dawn of Ramadan

Dalal Abdelkader takes to the unpaved streets of Cairo’s modest neighborhood of Al-Basatin every midnight during Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, banging a drum to wake people up for their pre-dawn meal.

She wanders the streets, whipping a drum with a hose and shouting the names of her neighbors, so they do not forget the "Suhur", the last meal before the sun brings a new day of fasting.