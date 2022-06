A view of an abandoned donkey at the horse rescue ranch in Diriomo, Nicaragua, on 9 June 2022. EFE/Jorge Torres

A colt born on the horse rescue ranch in Diriomo, Nicaragua, nuzzles volunteer Geovany Murillo on 9 June 2022. EFE/Jorge Torres

Two horses relax at the refuge in Diriomo, Nicaragua, on 9 June 2022. EFE/Jorge Torres

Until recently, a seriously injured horse in Nicaragua - where horses remain an important means of transport - was condemned to death, but a group of young volunteers have created a haven for overworked and ailing equines.

The team is currently caring for 16 horses and a donkey on the spread of 3.52 hectares (8.7 acres) in Diriomo, a town in the western province of Granada.