School pupils carry tree seedlings to plant after collection of plastic waste during a clean-up exercise organized by UN Environment near the Nairobi Dam in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A volunteer collects plastic waste during a clean-up exercise organized by UN Environment near the Nairobi Dam in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A volunteer pushes a wheelbarrow filled with plastic waste collected during a clean-up exercise organized by UN Environment near the Nairobi Dam in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A volunteer collects plastic waste during a clean-up exercise organised by UN Environment near the Nairobi Dam in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Volunteers wade through rubbish to collect plastic waste during a clean-up exercise organised by UN Environment near the Nairobi Dam in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A group of volunteers were engaged in a clean-up operation in a slum area of the Kenyan capital on Friday in a bid to eliminate plastic waste, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

The initiative, organized by UN Environment, brought together some 1,000 volunteers in Nairobi's slum district of Kibera from various organizations as well as a local school.