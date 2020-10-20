With one of the worst healthcare systems in the world, the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar is confronting a surge in COVID-19 cases with the help of an army of community volunteers.
Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, is in lockdown with a stay-at-home order in place to control the spread of infections. The area has become the outbreak epicenter of the country, which has accumulated more than 37,200 cases and 914 deaths, according to government figures on Monday. Most of these cases have emerged only since last month. EFE-EPA