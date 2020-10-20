Members of the logistic team from the Yangon Region Youth Affairs Committee (YRYAC) stand as they give a job description to newly recruited volunteers sitting in front of a COVID-19 facility in Yangon, Myanmar, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A Buddhist monk (L) looks on as volunteers from the We Love Lanmadaw, a township community-based charity group, wearing PPE (Personal protective equipment) spray disinfectant at locked-down monasteries of the Thayet Taw Complex to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

With one of the worst healthcare systems in the world, the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar is confronting a surge in COVID-19 cases with the help of an army of community volunteers.

Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, is in lockdown with a stay-at-home order in place to control the spread of infections. The area has become the outbreak epicenter of the country, which has accumulated more than 37,200 cases and 914 deaths, according to government figures on Monday. Most of these cases have emerged only since last month. EFE-EPA