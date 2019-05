Visitors of the 'The Dali Museum' observe the Dali Lives screen at the lobby of the The Dali museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A biker passes in front of the The Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Visitors of the 'The Dali Museum' observe the Dali Lives screen at the lobby of the The Dali museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

An exhibition that has brought surrealist painter Salvador Dalí back to life using artificial intelligence is offering visitors a chance to snap a selfie with the Spaniard who once said he did not believe in death.

“Dalí Lives” presents a life-size version of the artist (1904-1989) using archive footage featuring over 6,000 frames and sophisticated artificial intelligence technology.