The Suyai collective has set up a large blackboard wall in Lima, Peru - shown here on Oct. 27, 2020 - where people can write what they most want to do after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

The Suyai collective has set up a large blackboard wall in Lima, Peru - shown here on Oct. 27, 2020 - where people can write what they most want to do after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

The Suyai collective has set up a large blackboard wall in Lima, Peru - shown here on Oct. 27, 2020 - where people can write what they most want to do after the Covid-19 pandemic ends. EFE-EPA/ Paolo Aguilar

Covid-19 has not only taken a huge number of lives but it has also destroyed many people's plans, resulted in unfulfilled dreams and desires that in Peru have begun to coalesce into "The Wall of Hope," a wall representing everything that Lima residents are yearning for once the pandemic ends.

Traveling, getting married, studying abroad, playing soccer or simply visiting family and embracing them are some of the most common things that people want these days and which the coronavirus has made impossible, with Peru being one of the epicenters of the pandemic with almost 900,000 confirmed cases and more than 34,000 deaths.