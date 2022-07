A view on 2 July 2022 of Western Leone, a mock town in the Tabernas desert of Spain's Almeria province built for the filming of Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in West." EFE/Carlos Barba

As the tumbleweed roll across the landscape in the imagination of the visitor, the people in charge of Western Leone hang up a Wanted sign.

On this occasion, however, the object of the search is not a cattle-rustler or armed robber, but a buyer for the mock town erected in the Tabernas desert of Spain's southeastern province of Almeria for Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in the West."