Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2019, of one of the more than 40 wild burros that were shot and killed this year in California's Mojave Desert; the killers seem to shoot them in groups when they get to a watering place. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2019, of one of the more than 40 wild burros that were shot and killed this year in California's Mojave Desert; the killers seem to shoot them in groups when they get to a watering place. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Madeline Bernstein, president of the Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (spcaLA), in an interview on Sept. 4, 2019, tells EFE that over 40 wild burros shot and killed, and that the killers shoot them in groups when they get to a watering place. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

In California's Mojave Desert, flies buzz around the rotted bodies of burros shot and killed by one or several individuals, for whom, as in the Old West, a substantial reward is offered.

In the Halloran Springs area, near a place where containers of fresh water for these animals are kept, EFE was able to spot among the sagebrush the remains of nine burros.