Photojournalist Ricardo García Vilanova poses in front of one of his photos "Testigos de las revoluciones árabes" (witnesses of the Arab revolutions) at as exhibition of his work in Zaragoza, Spain May 14, 2014. EFE/Javier Cebollada

Despite surviving eight months held captive by the Islamic State terror organization while covering the Syrian war, Spanish photojournalist Ricardo García Vilanova stands by his belief that correspondents should eschew telephoto lenses in favor of getting close to their subjects.

Vilanova first went to Syria in 2011 when the Arab Spring kicked off and has since developed an impressive body of work covering armed conflicts across the Middle East, which he has gathered together in his book "Fade to black."