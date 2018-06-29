A Warao Indian prepares dinner on June 27, 2018, at a reception center in the Brazilian state of Roraima for Venezuelans fleeing the crisis in their country; the Waraos make up an important part of the Venezuelan exodus to Brazil and were perhaps the first to make a massive migration to this country. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

A Warao Indian hangs up clothes to dry on June 27, 2018, at a reception center in the Brazilian state of Roraima for Venezuelans fleeing the crisis in their country; the Waraos make up an important part of the Venezuelan exodus to Brazil and were perhaps the first to make a massive migration to this country. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

General view of a reception center in the Brazilian state of Roraima for Warao Indians fleeing the crisis in their home country of Venezuela, taken on June 27, 2018; the Waraos make up an important part of the Venezuelan exodus to Brazil and were perhaps the first to make a massive migration to this country. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

A heated argument quickly turned into a riot at a shelter for 811 Indians in the Brazilian city of Boa Vista and forced the army to occupy the facility and calm the spirits of the Warao, perhaps the most vulnerable among the 50,000 Venezuelans seeking refuge in Brazil.

"This is our daily bread," EFE was told by Vania Fatima dos Santos, coordinator of operations in Brazil for the Brotherhood without Borders and who manages in association with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) a number of shelters in Boa Vista for Venezuelans who have fled the ongoing crisis in their country.