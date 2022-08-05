The president of the College of Plastic Surgeons of Baja California, Laura Cardenas Mata (l) and the head of the State Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Coepris), Erwin Areizaga (r) during a press conference on Aug. 2, 2022 in Tijuana, Mexico. EFE/ Joebeth Terriquez

In the Mexican border city of Tijuana three people have died during cosmetic surgery in the past month, raising the alarm about illegal or "patito" (ugly duckling) clinics that cater to medical tourists, most of them from the United States.

The president of the College of Plastic, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeons in Baja California, Laura Cardenas Mata, told EFE about her concern over the negative impact the deaths are having on the medical sector in the region, which is considered one of the world capitals of medical tourism with about two million patients each year.