US flags fly at the base of the Washington Monument during the site's reopening ceremony on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt (2-R) participates in the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, gives free National Park Service passes to local fourth-grade students while participating in the reopening of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, on Sept. 19, 2019. The Washington Monument had been closed for around three years to replace the elevator and add a security screening facility. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The Washington Monument, an obelisk in the United States capital's National Mall, reopened to visitors on Thursday following the completion of a three-year renovation project.

The special guests at the reopening were first lady Melania Trump and a group of 10-year-old students who helped her ceremonially reopen the 170-meter-high (555-foot-high) structure by cutting a red, white and blue ribbon that encircled it.